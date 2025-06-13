Gold prices in Pakistan have witnessed a significant surge over the past three days, with 24-karat gold increasing by a cumulative Rs. 9,200 per tola. On Friday, June 13, 2025, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs. 4,600 to reach Rs. 361,500, up from Rs. 356,900 on the previous trading day. This marks a substantial increase, bringing the current price just shy of the all-time high of Rs. 363,700 per tola recorded in late April.







According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, this recent uptrend began with an increase of Rs. 600 per tola on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, following the budget announcement. This was followed by a more substantial jump of Rs. 4,000 per tola on Thursday, June 12, 2025, culminating in today’s significant rise. The increase wasn’t limited to 24-karat gold. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw a rise of Rs. 4,023, settling at Rs. 310,007 from Rs. 305,984. Similarly, 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs. 3,688, trading at Rs. 284,183 compared to Rs. 280,495.

Silver prices also experienced an upward movement. Per tola silver increased by Rs. 35 to Rs. 3,780, while ten-gram silver rose by Rs. 30, closing at Rs. 3,240. The Association attributed this domestic price hike to an increase in the international market, where gold prices went up by $46 to $3,417. Silver prices in the global market also surged by $0.35 to $36.22.