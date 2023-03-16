Google Announces New Generative AI Features In Its Productivity Apps

Generative AI is the buzzword these days. A prominent tech giant, Google, plans to incorporate the new feature in its app. Google Establishes New Generative AI Features in Its Productivity Apps

Google has announced adding new AI-assisted features to some of its productivity apps. According to the company, the feature is not for the whole world but for the trusted testers in the US. The company plans to bring new features to its app by the end of this year.

According to the company, workspace users will harness the power of generative AI to “create, connect and collaborate like never before.”

On Tuesday, the company revealed its plan to launch features to create text in Gmail and Docs using its self-developed generative AI technology. Users can now enjoy elaborating upon the draft or adjusting the tone to be more playful or professional. Hence, “if you are a manager or a new employee, the new features will help you save time and effort writing the emails.”

Hence, the innovative features will be available on Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail. The users will get easy access once they open the app. For instance: the interface will bring easy access to the AI so the person can discuss, summarize, or brainstorm as soon as you the piece of content.

If we talk about Gmail, the AI automatically picks up the context from brief bullet points and composes a whole email for you. However, if we talk about the Slides, a user can quickly generate audio, video, and images on your app to provide the best results.

According to the company, the new features will help users get better results quickly. Google has highlighted some of the features that will soon reach all Google users:

For Gmail: Draft/compose, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail.

Docs: Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in docs

Slides: Incorporate your vision into life with auto-generated images, audio and video.

Sheets: start from raw data to insights and analysis through auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization

Meet: generate new backgrounds and capture notes

Chatbox: enable workflows for getting things done faster

Moreover, new features enable users to choose the writing tone that fits the occasion better. In addition, you can use AI to help you with a draft based on any specific topic. Not only this, but it also enables summarizing long-chain emails to save some time, proofreading, or even rewriting the document.

Additionally, Google plans to introduce a Generative AI app builder to help businesses and governments establish

AI-powered chat interfaces and digital assistants.

Likewise, with an AI-powered workspace, these innovative products will also be available for trusted testers initially.

