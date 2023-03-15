Google Releases New ‘AI Magic Wand’ Tool for Docs

Competing to win the AI race, both Microsoft and Google are actively working to create effective AI tools

Google just released an interesting new ‘AI Magic Wand’ Tool for Docs, that lets users create instant text documents such as blogs and training plans, while also assisting users by suggesting a better tone for their write ups.

Coming onto Google Workspace, this amazing generative AI tool increases the capabilities in all of Google work softwares including Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail.

This new and unique AI tool comes in at a time where Google’s biggest AI competitor, just days before Microsoft is scheduled to release their own AI productivity tools. An unexpected release, this tool further tightens the AI competition between Google and Microsoft, which started off soon after Microsoft locked its deal with ChatGPT creators OpenAI.

Microsoft, who is all set to release its own AI productivity tools, will unveil the products in a Thursday event named “reinventing productivity with AI”, which is rumored to have similar generative tools on the Microsoft Word softwares.

Hinting at some of its other AI tools, Google said that their new AI tools will be able to summarize emails, create presentation slides, take meeting notes and much more, all available for free or paid versions of the Google Workspace.

Google has currently re-directioned its energies towards artificial intelligence and is working towards creating efficient AI tools. Investing billions of dollars into the AI technology, Google is making its AI tools for approved test users, before it decides to release it through a bigger launch.

“This next phase is where we’re bringing human beings to be supported with an AI collaborator, who is working in real time,” said Google Cloud Chief Executive, Thomas Kurian.

