Google came up with a new system to rank the website

Recently Google has come up with a new algorithm that would rank the websites that power the experience of the user. This updated version comes under the heading of Google experience. Its mechanism goes way beyond the fact of how quickly a page loads that works when it comes to ranking and judging a website.

For making an excellent webpage, there are certain factors involved such as pop-ups, content appearance delay, general UI behavior, etc. Google on the other hand uses some of them for quantification.

Last month Google published a developer document in which they had described metrics which will very soon be utilized for the sake of ranking the website in the search engine. Following are the lines that have been quoted in the document regarding this new system of ranking:

“Page experience is a set of signals that measures how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page beyond its pure information value. This includes Core Web Vitals, which is a set of metrics that measures real-world user experience for loading performance, interactivity, and visual stability of the page. It also includes the existing search signals, mobile-friendliness, HTTPs, Safe browsing, and intrusive interstitial guidelines.”

The Google posted another statement which quoted: “Because we continue to work on identifying and measuring aspects of page experience, we plan to incorporate, more page experience signals every year to both further align with evolving user expectations and increase the aspects of user experience that we can measure.”

The team of Google launched the Core Web Vitals last month. Besides the search result, this new metric for page loading speed will be factored when ranking news that is shown on the top story list on the mobile web. This means Google will not require accelerated pages to be shown in the list. The main purpose of this change is that Google wants to [prioritize the “best information” in general. Though the plan of action was submitted in April by Google yet it will not be effective until the first half of next year.

