Google Cleared In Mexico Antitrust Case On Digital Advertising

Mexico’s antitrust authority has officially cleared Google in a long-running investigation into potential monopolistic practices within the digital advertising sector, concluding the tech company did not violate competition laws.







The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) of Mexico announced on Friday that it has closed its antitrust investigation into Google’s digital advertising services. The probe, which began in 2020, focused on whether Google unfairly dominated the digital ad market through its search platform and third-party websites.

Cofece’s investigation into Google’s digital advertising activities centered on concerns that the company may have designed its tools to give it an undue advantage over competitors. However, after four years of scrutiny, the watchdog concluded that advertisers using Google’s search engine were not required to purchase ads on third-party sites, refuting claims of restrictive bundling practices.

“We appreciate Cofece’s decision recognizing that our products give advertisers the freedom and control to use our tools in the ways that best suit their needs,” a Google spokesperson said in response to the decision.

Google had faced the risk of a fine amounting to up to 8% of its annual revenue in Mexico if found guilty of monopolistic behavior. While Alphabet, Google’s parent company, does not break down earnings by country, its 2024 financial results listed $20.4 billion in revenue from the “other Americas” region, which includes Latin America.







The clearance comes at a time when Google is facing global antitrust pressure. In the U.S., a federal judge ruled last year that Google unlawfully maintains a monopoly in online search and digital advertising. The U.S. Justice Department has also pushed for the breakup of Google’s advertising technology business, specifically its Google Ad Manager platform.

Despite increasing regulatory scrutiny worldwide, Google’s exoneration in Mexico provides some relief for the tech giant as it continues to defend its business practices in other key markets.