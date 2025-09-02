Google has moved quickly to address growing rumors about Gmail’s security. Over the past few days, several online reports suggested that Gmail was facing a major security issue, triggering panic among users.

In an official statement, the company clarified that these claims were false and reassured its 2.5 billion users that Gmail remains secure. Google emphasized that its protective systems continue to perform strongly, blocking the vast majority of threats.

The company explained that misleading stories had circulated, claiming Gmail had issued a broad emergency warning. According to Google, these reports misrepresented facts and created unnecessary alarm. The confusion appeared to stem from an earlier phishing incident involving a Salesforce system. That issue, however, was reported months ago, and affected users had already been notified by August.

Industry observers, including Forbes, noted that the incident was inaccurately tied to Gmail’s overall security. Google stressed that it never issued a global warning to all users. Instead, its targeted notifications were limited to accounts affected by the Salesforce-related phishing attempt.

Google highlighted the effectiveness of its current defenses. The company said Gmail blocks over 99.9 percent of phishing and malware attempts daily. Despite ongoing threats from cybercriminals, Google insisted that its layered protections safeguard users worldwide.

The company also encouraged users to strengthen their accounts by adopting modern login methods. Google recommended passkeys as a secure alternative to passwords, underscoring the importance of proactive security. By urging accuracy in reporting, Google sought to reassure users while countering misleading narratives around Gmail’s safety.