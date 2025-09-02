By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Gmail

Google has moved quickly to address growing rumors about Gmail’s security. Over the past few days, several online reports suggested that Gmail was facing a major security issue, triggering panic among users.

In an official statement, the company clarified that these claims were false and reassured its 2.5 billion users that Gmail remains secure. Google emphasized that its protective systems continue to perform strongly, blocking the vast majority of threats.

The company explained that misleading stories had circulated, claiming Gmail had issued a broad emergency warning. According to Google, these reports misrepresented facts and created unnecessary alarm. The confusion appeared to stem from an earlier phishing incident involving a Salesforce system. That issue, however, was reported months ago, and affected users had already been notified by August.

Industry observers, including Forbes, noted that the incident was inaccurately tied to Gmail’s overall security. Google stressed that it never issued a global warning to all users. Instead, its targeted notifications were limited to accounts affected by the Salesforce-related phishing attempt.

Google highlighted the effectiveness of its current defenses. The company said Gmail blocks over 99.9 percent of phishing and malware attempts daily. Despite ongoing threats from cybercriminals, Google insisted that its layered protections safeguard users worldwide.

The company also encouraged users to strengthen their accounts by adopting modern login methods. Google recommended passkeys as a secure alternative to passwords, underscoring the importance of proactive security. By urging accuracy in reporting, Google sought to reassure users while countering misleading narratives around Gmail’s safety.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Infinix Gt 30
Infinix GT 30 Global Debut Confirmed for September 11
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature In Android 16
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature in Android 16
Researchers Announce Worlds First All Frequency 6g Chipset Capable Of 100gbps Speeds
Researchers Announce World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Capable of 100Gbps Speeds
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders In India Since July Debut Reports Bloomberg
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders in India Since July Debut, Reports Bloomberg
After Hbl Ubl Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
After HBL, UBL, Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou
AIOU Extends Admission Deadlines for Autumn 2025 Semester
Google Denies Reports Of Widespread Gmail Security Breach
Google Denies Reports of Widespread Gmail Security Breach
Punjab Launches High Tech Driving Tests To Curb License Fraud
Rawalpindi Announces Schedule for Mobile Driving License Vans
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
SBP Projects 3.25–4.25% Growth for Pakistan in FY2026
Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Appointed New Cco Of Deutsche Bank Pakistan
Deutsche Bank Announces New CCO in Pakistan
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy
China’s Policy Shift May Drive Up Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
Musks Grok Ai Makes Shocking Comeback In U S Govt Contract Battle
Musk’s Grok AI Makes Shocking Comeback in U.S. Govt Contract Battle