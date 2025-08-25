By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Drive is becoming a more powerful tool for video users. In recent updates, the platform introduced features like automatic captioning, instant video playback, and YouTube-style thumbnail previews. Users also gained access to redesigned visuals and time-stamped transcripts, making video management far more convenient.

Now, Google is taking the next step by bringing Google Vids integration directly into Drive, offering simple but effective video editing without leaving the cloud.

According to the source, with this rollout, eligible Workspace users will soon notice a purple Google Vids icon in the top right corner of video files. By clicking it, the video opens in Google Vids, where it can be trimmed, enhanced with background music, or customized with text overlays and other media.

While the editing tools are basic, the advantage lies in their cloud-based setup. Once edits are complete, the project saves as a new Vids file, though future improvements may allow seamless in-place editing.

There are certain limits to the feature. It currently supports MP4, QuickTime, OGG, and WebM formats, restricted to under 35 minutes and below 4GB. Importantly, free Google Drive accounts will not have access.

Instead, the update is rolling out to select Workspace plans, including Business Starter, Business Plus, Enterprise tiers, Nonprofits, Gemini Education, and Google AI Pro subscribers. The integration will be available within 15 days, optimized for desktop use, though mobile browsers may still handle quick edits with some effort.

