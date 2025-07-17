Google Expands Ai Search And Rolls Out Business Calling Feature

Google is doubling down on its AI advancements, this time transforming how users interact with local businesses and search for information online.

The company has started rolling out an AI-powered business-calling feature across the United States, while also integrating its Gemini 2.5 Pro model into AI Mode for Google Search users.

Google’s new calling feature uses AI to contact businesses on your behalf, collecting details about “availability and pricing,” no phone call required from you. Users can search for something like “pet groomers near me” and then select the option to “Have AI check pricing.”

From there, a few quick questions, such as what kind of pet you have, the service you need, and your preferred time, will help the AI gather relevant appointment and service info. According to the company, each call begins with a clear announcement: it’s “an automated system calling from Google on behalf of a user.”

This isn’t Google’s first attempt at AI calls. A few years ago, the company faced criticism for its human-like AI voice technology. Users felt deceived, leading Google to clarify that all AI callers would identify themselves as robot. The company has stuck to that promise with this new rollout.

Currently, the feature is being made available to all Search users in the U.S., with increased usage limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Enhances AI Mode in Search

Google Search’s AI Mode is also getting a major upgrade. The company is integrating Gemini 2.5 Pro. Google has integrated a model known for its strength in reasoning, coding, and complex problem-solving into the experience for AI Pro and AI Ultra users. A drop-down menu will allow subscribers to choose this model directly in AI Mode.

A major highlight of this update is a feature called “Deep Search.” Designed to tackle complex research tasks, this tool can run hundreds of searches, compare results, and return a well-structured, fully cited report within minutes.

Google says Deep Search is ideal for time-consuming queries involving jobs, studies, or major life choices, like buying property or analyzing financial options.

Building a Competitive Edge in AI

Since early this year, Google has steadily added new features to AI Mode, such as voice conversations and AI-guided shopping. These updates show the company’s intent to compete directly with platforms like ChatGPT Search and Perplexity AI.

With AI now handling phone calls and deep research, Google is making it easier for users to find and act on information, without lifting a finger or dialing a number.