Google is under threat of receiving a €525 million (£443 million) fine from France’s data protection authority, the Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés (CNIL).

The fine would mark the largest ever imposed by CNIL, stemming from concerns that Google may have violated French privacy laws through its use of personalised ads and tracking cookies within Gmail.

The investigation focuses on Gmail’s display of ad banners that closely resemble regular emails in users’ inboxes, a feature that has frustrated many French Gmail users. CNIL officials contend that Google does not obtain “explicit user consent” before deploying cookies necessary for personalised advertising when users create Gmail accounts.

During a public hearing held on June 26 in Paris, CNIL representatives highlighted Google’s failure to properly seek consent, instead automatically activating tracking mechanisms. Critics argue that these ads compromise user privacy and contribute to a misleading user experience.

Broader Implications for Big Tech and Data Privacy

This case adds to ongoing regulatory scrutiny of how major technology companies manage user data across Europe. Google, whose revenue model heavily depends on targeted advertising, has faced similar challenges before, but this potential penalty could set a new precedent on how consent and personalisation are interpreted under stringent data protection frameworks.

If finalized, this fine would exceed CNIL’s previous record of €150 million levied against Meta (Facebook’s parent company) in 2022.

The inquiry underscores increasing enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, which continues to influence global data privacy standards. As governments intensify their oversight of Big Tech, Google’s case in France may serve as a benchmark for future actions concerning privacy, advertising practices, and digital consent.

The investigation is ongoing, and CNIL has yet to issue its final ruling. Moreover, Google has not provided any comment in response to the allegations.