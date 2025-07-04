In a significant legal setback, Google was fined $314 million for surreptitiously gathering data from Android phones that were not in use. The tech giant was accused of violating user privacy by harvesting information without proper consent, sparking widespread backlash and raising serious concerns about data transparency. This class-action lawsuit serves as a reminder of the mounting pressure on digital companies to put user privacy first on a global scale.

Google Data Practices Face Legal Scrutiny After Massive Fine

A jury in California found that Google improperly exploited data belonging to approximately 14 million Android users without their consent. According to reports, the business kept gathering data even while phones were not in use. According to reports, this data was utilized for targeted advertising, which boosted mobile data usage without the users’ knowledge.

Google maintained that through its terms of service and privacy policy, users had consented to the data-sharing conditions. The court determined that this was insufficient justification for the collection techniques, nevertheless.

According to a Google representative, the features were essential for the stability and security of the Android operating system. Despite this, the jury found the company’s actions deceptive and lacking transparency.

The public’s increasing intolerance for hidden data practices is reflected in the fine. According to legal experts, the case could have an impact on upcoming rules. However, payment won’t be made until Google’s anticipated appeal is settled.

For tech firms that depend on gathering background data, the decision is a warning. Businesses now need to adjust to more open and consent-driven methods as user awareness grows.