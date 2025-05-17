Google Gemini eases Web for users with Vision and Hearing Issues

Google’s Gemini technology is significantly enhancing the online experience for individuals with vision and hearing challenges. They plan to integrate advanced artificial intelligence into existing Android and Chrome platforms to ensure equal accessibility for everyone.









For users with visual impairments, there already exists a software named TalkBack screen reader on Android. But now it’s more effective than Gemini’s capabilities. Beyond simply describing images, TalkBack can now understand and respond to follow-up questions about visual content and even entire screens. This allows users to engage more deeply with online content.

Furthermore, Google’s Chrome is incorporating Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for scanned PDF documents. This crucial update enables screen readers to effectively interpret and read the text within these documents, significantly broadening access to a wider range of online information.

Complementing these advancements, Chrome on Android now features an improved Page Zoom function. This allows users to enlarge text without disrupting the overall layout of the webpage, leading to a more comfortable and accessible reading experience.









For individuals with hearing difficulties, Gemini introduces a feature called “Expressive Captions” on Android. This goes beyond traditional captioning by utilizing AI to capture not only the words spoken but also the tone, expressions, and how they are delivered. This means users can gain a better understanding of the speaker’s emotions and emphasis.

Additionally, Expressive Captions will now identify and label other important sounds within the audio, such as a whistle or a cough, providing a richer and more complete understanding of the audio context. These accessibility-focused features are currently being rolled out to devices running Android 15 and later in several English-speaking regions.

By making web browsing more interactive, informative, and engaging for users with vision and hearing issues, Google is paving the way for a more inclusive online world.