Google Gives Play Store New Navigation Redesign And More

With Google’s Play Store receiving a fresh new redesign based on the ‘Material’ theme, followed by a dark more, later on, the company has taken further steps to improve Play Store by giving it a new navigation method as well as revamped settings.

Once the new updates are rolled out, a blue overlay appears to highlight your profile avatar in the top-right corner. Your current account is listed at the top with others hidden until you tap to expand. Below that, Google lists your Play Points status with a progress bar.

Though it is to be noted that the ‘My apps & games’ page is still the same but the ‘Library’ is new and links to Wishlist, Google TV/Play Movies & TV, and Play Books. The ‘Payments & subscriptions’ is now confined to a single page, with ‘Play Protect’ next. ‘Notifications & offers,’ as well as ‘Play Pass,’ has been moved down compared to previous navigation drawer placement. However, an alerts count will briefly appear in the search bar when you first open the app. Settings and Help & feedback round out the list.

Although the Settings menu has been revamped, it’s still technically one long list where the four main sections are hidden by default, and everything has been centralized into four categories as follows:

General: Account, auto-update, preferences

Account, auto-update, preferences User Controls: Fingerprint, purchase authentication

Fingerprint, purchase authentication Family: Parental control, parent guide

Parental control, parent guide About: Play Store, build version, device certification

Limited users have had access to this new version of the Play Store but as of now, Google is now rolling the new version to all Android users globally.