Google introduced handful of latest tools to help growing small and large businesses virtually

Google is introducing a handful of latest tools and features that would aid businesses to go virtual with the utmost ease. Businesses would be able to add an extra description that appears on Google maps and search results. This will help the potential customers to understand the services a particular business has to offer.

The launch of these new features is observed because most enterprises have to embrace the internet due to social distancing enforced by the global COVID 19 pandemic. The businesses that are signed up to ‘Google My Business’ will be able to indicate whether their services are equivalent to the competitors or not. Google My business is a free service by Google which helps the small and large scale business to manage its information that appears in the search result of Google search engine and maps.

The new features are coming under the heading of Google attributes’. These are short notes that appear under the business info. Enterprises would be able to add one attribute and only those businesses would be able to do so that are verified by Google. Another feature rolled out by Google is making an online appointment on a business using Google. Either it’s about booking tickets or making appointment users can do so via the search engine. The businesses are also able to add support links in the Google profile that enables the customers to make donations and selling gift cards.

The new features were only made for six countries as a trial but earlier this week Google has added another 18 countries that can utilize these new features for growing their online market place.

Google is partnering with many third-party apps which helped the users to take many online decisions like ordering food using Google maps and much more. As per Google more delivery provides will partner with it in the months to come making it easy for the users to interact with the business of interest.

Most of the changes were observed due to the coronavirus pandemic that hindered the working of many large and small scare businesses worldwide. With the unveiling of new businesses, people are also able to analyze the COVID 19 testing labs near their residential area and other places that are catering to the quarantine situation for coronavirus.

