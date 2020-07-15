Google is facing yet another lawsuit for breaching user’s privacy

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Google for recording data of users via thousands of mobile applications even when the user applies the company’s recommended settings. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by the California-based Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of few consumers.

On the other hand, Google did not publish any statement regarding the lawsuit. The complaint was filed in the District Court of San Jose US. According to the complaint Alphabet’s Google was violating the privacy law by keeping an account of what users are looking at in the mobile applications even though the users have turned off the ‘Web and App Activity’.

According to the lawsuit, Google Firebase collects that database and information of the user. Firebase by Google is very popular among the developers as it can efficiently store the app data, delivering notifications and advertisements, and keeping records of glitches. The software works invisibly inside the app without the user knowing.

The lawsuit read: “Even when consumers follow Google’s instructions and turn off ‘Web and App Activity ‘tracking on their ‘privacy controls’, Google nevertheless continues to intercept consumers’ app usage and app browsing communications and personal information.”

The intention of Google behind developing the Firebase app was to improve its products and distinguish advertisements and other content for customers, according to the lawsuit.

According to different news sources that since March anti-trust investigators have been investigating whether the internet giant has been using Firebase way too much for customizing its ads and other business. As for now, Google has said that it is going to fight against the claim.

