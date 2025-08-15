By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 29 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Today, Google launched Flight Deals, an AI-powered flight search tool. It will roll out over the next week. Users can access it via a dedicated webpage or the top-left menu on Google Flights.

Initially, the tool is available only in the US, Canada, and India. Google says it is in beta to gather feedback and explore how AI can improve travel planning.

Flight Deals is designed for flexible travelers who want to save money on their next trip. The interface is chatbot-like, allowing users to describe travel preferences in natural language, “as though talking to a friend.”

The AI handles searching multiple dates, destinations, and filters automatically. It presents the cheapest options neatly, removing the need for manual trial and error.

Example searches include “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only” or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.” Users can input any request and see what the AI finds.

