Google Launches ‘Reader Mode’ for People With Dyslexia and ADHD

Designed to aid reading, the reader mode is free of any photos or videos, which helps user focus on the content

Google has just rolled out a bunch of new tools for Classroom. An interesting release amongst these tools was the new ‘reading mode’, a special mode that will allow users suffering from dyslexia and ADHD to read more effectively.

This new reading mode allows users to switch to a customizable reading view that has no visual distractions, images or videos thus helping the viewer to read with an increased focus and not get distracted halfway through the content.

The customization side panel, allows the readers to do a lot of other functions such as customizing their typefaces, adjusting font sizes, text spacing and even change the background color of the page.

With such a large combination of customizations, dyslexic or ADHD users on Chrome can easily switch between settings and figure out a setting that allows them to consume textual information easily.

According to different sources, around 15–20% of children in Pakistan suffer with minor or major dyslexia, while 2.49% of Pakistan’s population suffers from ADHD. With features such as the reading mode, people with dyslexia, ADHD and other similar learning disabilities can easily perform their daily tasks.

Apart from the reading mode, Google has added another amazing AI powered classroom tool with this update. Named as the ‘Hand Raise Gesture Detection’, the AI powered tool detects when a student raises their hand in real life, therefore it sends a hand-raised notification to the meeting.

Read more:

Egyptian Digitalization Of Payment Structure Is the best Example for Pakistan to Adopt