Google Launches Virtual Try On With Personalized Alerts

Google has officially launched a new AI-driven virtual try-on tool that allows users to see how clothes might look on their own bodies. This marks a significant upgrade from previous features that only displayed apparel on models of various body types.

With the latest update, shoppers in the United States can now upload a full-length photo of themselves to try on clothing virtually through Google’s Shopping Graph. The feature is accessible via Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images, allowing users to view apparel on a realistic version of themselves. To use it, customers simply need to click on a product listing, tap the “try it on” icon, and upload their photo. Once done, they can save their look or share it with friends.

This virtual try-on capability is now available across all supported platforms, following two months of testing. Google aims to transform online shopping by making it more interactive and tailored to individual users.

Previously, Google’s try-on tools only demonstrated how clothing looked on various models. This new advancement takes things a step further, giving users the ability to see outfits on a digital version of themselves, not just someone with similar measurements.

Deeper Integration with Doppl App

This innovation follows the release of Doppl, an experimental app from Google introduced last month. Like the try-on feature, Doppl also uses generative AI, but it goes further by offering a personalized styling experience. Users can experiment with different outfit combinations and even generate AI-powered videos to visualize how clothing would move and look in real life.

A Google spokesperson highlighted the synergy between both platforms, explaining that Doppl is meant to help users “curate their personal style” beyond simple product previews.

In addition to virtual try-ons, Google is enhancing how users track deals online. Starting today, U.S. shoppers can set custom price alerts, specifying exact prices along with their preferred sizes and colors. When the criteria match an offer available on the web, users will be notified instantly.

“The Shopping Graph has products and prices from all across the web — so we’ll let you know when there’s an offer that meets your criteria,” said Danielle Buckley, Google’s director of Consumer Shopping.

She emphasized that this eliminates the need for users to “constantly check” for price drops or remember to revisit a product page.

Looking ahead, Google plans to launch a new generative imagery feature this fall. This upcoming tool will help users visualize outfits and home décor ideas more intuitively. For instance, someone searching for a “green flowy dress for a garden party” will receive a collection of visual matches, with links to purchase similar styles.

Using vision match technology and a database of 50 billion products from the Shopping Graph, Google will deliver customized product listings based on user queries and style preferences.