Google Meet now lets you know if you’re causing an echo

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 41 sec read>

If you have ever been in a Google Meet call you may have heard a user’s voice echo or even your own voice echo and it just gets annoying. However, Google noticed this ‘echo issue’ and recently announced that Google Meet will now be able to inform you when you’re echoing as you speak. In a nutshell, other participants in the call will no longer need to tell you that you’re echoing instead Meet will inform you via a short pop-up.

In addition, certain tools have been added by Google to remove echo but this can’t be said the same for desktop speakers and microphones as their configurations result in audio being fed back into the call. As for the warning, it appears as both a red dot on the Meet interface as well as a notification and a text alert.

When you click on the notification, Meet provides steps to fix the echo which include muting your mic, lowering the speaker volume, or switching to headphones.

This echo warnings feature will roll out to G Suite Basic and Business customers and the rollout will take up to 15 days to complete.

A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

