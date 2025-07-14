By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google has officially confirmed that ChromeOS and Android will merge into a single platform. The long-standing rumors have finally been addressed by Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google. While talk of a merger has been circulating for years, this is the first time Google has publicly confirmed it. Previously, no executive had made an official comment on the matter.

“We’re going to be combining ChromeOS and Android into a single platform, and I am very interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they’re getting done.” – Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem

In recent updates, Android has added several desktop-oriented features. These include a dedicated desktop mode, better window management, and enhanced scaling across screen sizes. These changes show a clear shift in Android’s direction toward larger devices.

Reports suggest Google’s main goal is to compete more directly with Apple’s iPad. By enhancing Android tablets with improved productivity tools, users may now be able to use them for work just like traditional laptops.

There are also rumors that Google is working on a new Pixel laptop. This device may run the unified operating system and would help expand Google’s ecosystem even further.

With this move, Google is aiming to bring together the best of both worlds—the flexibility of Android and the productivity of ChromeOS—into one seamless experience for users.

