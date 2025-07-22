By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. The lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While leaked renders have already revealed the design, Google has now confirmed the look of the Pixel 10 Pro. The company released a 13-second teaser clip on the official Google Store across several regions.

The video opens with a silhouette of the number “10.” It then smoothly transitions into a camera island and finally into the Pixel 10 Pro’s rear view. This teaser validates previous design leaks and gives fans a closer look before the full reveal.

Check out the leaked specs of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL listed below.

Specifications Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
CPU Tensor G5 SoC
Display 6.3″ 120Hz 2,856×1,080p LTPO OLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness (Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back) 6.8″ 120Hz 2,992×1,344p LTPO OLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness (Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back)
RAM 16 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear Cameras 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide (with macro), and 48MP telephoto (with macro)
Selfie Camera 42MP
Battery 4,870 mAh with 29W wired, 15W wireless, and Qi2 wireless charging 5,200 mAh with 39W wired, 15W wireless, and Qi2 wireless charging

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

