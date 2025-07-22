Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. The lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While leaked renders have already revealed the design, Google has now confirmed the look of the Pixel 10 Pro. The company released a 13-second teaser clip on the official Google Store across several regions.

The video opens with a silhouette of the number “10.” It then smoothly transitions into a camera island and finally into the Pixel 10 Pro’s rear view. This teaser validates previous design leaks and gives fans a closer look before the full reveal.

Check out the leaked specs of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL listed below.