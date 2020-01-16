Google published a timeline for removing the Chrome apps forever

The apps by Chrome are on their last breath since Google had announced that its support will wind down in 2016. After 4 long years, the company had finally decided to cut off the support of chrome apps across Mac Linux, Chrome OS, and Microsoft.

There are few keynotes one should keep in mind like from March the Chrome Webstore shall not accept any new apps till June of 2022 afterward, the already existing apps by the developers can not be updated as the store will be deleted. After mid of June 2022, the store will stop working for everyone. Google will stop supporting the apps on Chrome OS in June 2021.

Users of Chrome Education and Chrome Enterprise will be able to use the app for longer. On Linux and Mac, and Windows they will work for longer.

According to the current situation of the browser, the technical director of Chrome platform Anthony Laforge suggested the web is “in a good space to resolve the vast majority of use cases”. As such, one should be able to carry out most tasks that might have handled in Chrome apps on the web.

Google had launched a hub for helping the developers transitioning from Chrome apps. It would also help the developers to turn their attention towards web apps or optimizing Chrome apps for android OS. The apps might also work on the Chrome extension, which would be continually invested and supported by Google across the current platform.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk