Ever searched for something only to realize, “Wait, I’ve been here before?” Google’s latest experimental feature just made that déjà vu moment official.

Spotted in the wild, the new “You’ve visited this page before” pop-up is turning the search game style. You can now know which page of a website you visited recently in the past year.

Let’s break it down further. When you click a familiar result, you’ll now get a sleek prompt at the bottom of your screen saying something like “1 visit in the last 365 days” with a direct link to that previous interaction. It’s like a digital breadcrumb trail across the internet, powered by your browsing history.

Users get control, too: Want to wipe that memory? You can hit “Delete page visits” or jump into “Manage activity” to tweak your preferences in Google’s My Activity dashboard. Luckily, the new Google search feature is also showing up on PCs and laptops, but it is still in a limited testing phase. Google hasn’t made an official announcement, but one thing’s clear: this feature is going to change how we explore the web.

Google is also busy incorporating AI into its search. The search maestro has officially rolled out AI Mode for Search in the United Kingdom as of July 29, 2025, following successful launches in the U.S. and India.

Unlike the existing “AI Overviews” which offer short answer boxes on search results, this new mode delivers a conversational, chatbot-like experience built on Gemini 2.5. Users can submit complex, multi-part queries using text, voice, or even images (via Lens), and follow up naturally, all within the same window. AI Mode appears as a dedicated tab in the Google app and can also be added via a homescreen widget for Android and iOS.