Google is set to increase the prices of its Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscriptions starting in August 2025. According to emails sent to subscribers, the standard Nest Aware plan will rise from $8 per month or $80 annually to $10 per month or $100 per year when billed upfront. Meanwhile, Nest Aware Plus will increase from $15 per month or $150 annually to $20 per month or $200 per year. Google stated that the new pricing will take effect “on your first bill that occurs on or after August 15, 2025, or at the end of your promotional period (whichever is later).” The last subscription price increase occurred in September 2023.

While Nest devices can operate without a subscription, users without a plan will only have access to a few hours of saved video footage. The Nest Aware subscription provides 30 days of event-based video history, while Nest Aware Plus extends this to 60 days, along with 10 days of continuous 24/7 footage from supported devices.

Both tiers offer additional features, including Familiar Faces, which recognizes friends and family; sound detection for glass breaks or smoke alarms; and access to the nearest 911 emergency call center through the Google Home app while away.

Although Google has not officially provided a reason for the price increase, the company is currently testing a Gemini-powered camera intelligence feature. This AI capability is available only to a select group of Home app users through the Public Preview beta program.