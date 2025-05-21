Google & Warby Parker to Launch AI Smart Glasses with $150M Investment

In a major announcement at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, Google revealed a strategic partnership with Warby Parker, pledging up to $150 million to co-develop AI-powered smart glasses.







The move signals Google’s renewed push into the wearables market, this time with a strong focus on design, usability, and artificial intelligence.

So far, Google has invested $75 million toward Warby Parker’s product development and commercialization efforts. An additional $75 million is on the table, contingent on Warby Parker meeting certain collaboration milestones, which would give Google an equity stake in the eyewear brand.

This funding underscores Google’s commitment to building next-gen glasses built on Android XR, the company’s platform for extended reality devices. The glasses will integrate Gemini AI, Google’s powerful voice-controlled assistant, and are expected to combine functionality with fashion-forward aesthetics.







During the I/O keynote, Shahram Izadi, Google’s VP and GM of Android XR, emphasized the importance of wearability and design:

“We know that these need to be stylish glasses that you’ll want to wear all day. We want you to be able to wear glasses that match your personal taste.”

With Warby Parker’s reputation for trendy yet accessible eyewear, the collaboration aims to bridge the gap between technology and everyday fashion. Google and Warby Parker plan to launch the first line of products after 2025, featuring both prescription and non-prescription options powered by multimodal AI.

Market Reaction and Strategic Implications

Following the announcement, Warby Parker’s stock surged 15.6%, reflecting investor optimism around the tech-fashion partnership. Analysts suggest that the collaboration positions both companies to challenge existing players in the smart eyewear market, most notably Meta’s alliance with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica.

Meta and Luxottica’s success in offering stylish, retail-available smart glasses seems to have informed Google’s strategy. By tapping into Warby Parker’s established frame designs and physical store presence, Google could replicate a similar model while differentiating through AI and software integration.

A Return to Smart Glasses Roots

This partnership also marks Alphabet’s reentry into the eyewear arena after the ambitious, but ultimately controversial, Google Glass project launched in 2013. While Google Glass faced privacy backlash and adoption challenges, the new approach appears more refined, prioritizing everyday appeal and practical use cases through partnerships.

In addition to Warby Parker, Google announced partnerships with a range of companies for Android XR device development, including Samsung, Qualcomm, Sony, Magic Leap, Xreal, and Gentle Monster. These collaborations are part of Google’s broader plan to establish Android XR as a leading platform for immersive technology experiences.