Google will face lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking

If you thought you were ‘securely browsing’ via incognito mode, well think again! In 2020, Google had faced a lawsuit that accused the company of tracking users in incognito mode. In a nutshell, even if users used the Incognito feature to privately browse through the internet, Google would still collect data.

The key participants in the lawsuit had accused Google of misleading users into thinking they were secure when browsing via incognito. Google countered this lawsuit claiming that users had agreed to the privacy policy which stated that users would not be invisible as the sites they were visiting would still monitor activity.

It is still yet to be seen if the lawsuit will make Google create changes into Chrome. However, this lawsuit would force Google to further explain what incognito mode collects and doesn’t. Yet still, users are advised to read the proper terms of services before using the browser.