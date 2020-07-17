Government of Pakistan have decided to expand the scope of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Sania Nishtar the special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation said on Thursdays that the budget of emergency cash has been expanded. The expanded budget aims to serve over 16.9 million families. The budget has increased to Rs.203 Billion for the initiative.

The emergency cash program was rolled out in April of this year. The budget decided initially was Rs. 144 billion for about 12 million beneficiaries.

While addressing the press conference Sania Nishtar said this is the largest social protection program initiated by the government. The Ehsaas Emergency cash program has contributed a lot in expanding the social safety nets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehsaas program has been highly in demand during these unprecedented times and has proven to be an overall success. While addressing the press conference, Sania said: “The program is fully transparent, rule and merit-based, and apolitical. Sindh gains the most from this program which shows its apolitical nature.”

Sania also told the press that when compared with the emergency cash program running in the other countries, Ehsaas emergency Cash Programme has attained international recognition upon dispensing in time cash assistance on such large scale in such an organized manner.

Ehsaas program has also launched ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash-Know your status’ a portal that offers people convenience in registration to the Ehsaas Emergency Cash to check their eligibility via the cash emergency initiative, over 12.86 million recipients have collected one-time financial assistance of Rs.155.64 billion.

