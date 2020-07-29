Government of Pakistan is set to launch 24 electric vehicle charging stations across the country

Omar Ayub the Federal Minister of Power Division announced today that the government of Pakistan is all ready to set 20 charging stations for electric vehicles all over the country. Earlier this month the first electric charging station was inaugurated in the federal capital of Pakistan. The launching of 24 more electric stations was discussed in the event by Omar Ayub Khan.

While addressing the event he said: “The launch of the first electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad is a welcoming initiative and an important step towards clean and Green Pakistan. At least twenty-four new electric vehicle charging stations will be set up in the future, which will help common people in the country.”

He also said the concrete steps have been taken by the government for battling against environmental pollution. Besides that, there are several initiatives taken by the federal government in the development of the energy sector of Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony Nadeem Babar the Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem aid the electric charging station is going to encourage the EVs as future means of transportations.

Last week Fawad Chaudhry tweeted regarding the launch of the EV charging station which read: “The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation.”

