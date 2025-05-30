Government Orders Immediate Blocking of SIMs Linked to Expired CNICs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has ordered the immediate deactivation of all SIM cards linked to expired or invalid CNICs, starting with those issued in 2017 or earlier.







This sweeping policy was confirmed during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad, where multiple key reforms were also introduced to enhance national ID integrity and service access.

As per officials, the first phase of the policy targets SIMs linked to CNICs that expired in 2017 or earlier. Subsequent phases will address cancelled or fake CNICs issued after 2017.

SIMs registered under deceased individuals will also be blocked immediately. These decisions are being implemented in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).







Only SIM cards registered with active and valid identity cards will remain operational, officials clarified.

Data Security and Verified Biometric Systems

During the meeting, NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar raised serious concerns regarding the vulnerability of citizens’ biometric data stored in scattered local databases. He emphasized that such storage poses a high risk of misuse and data theft.

To address this issue, he proposed adopting NADRA’s verified and secure database as the single national source for facial recognition systems, particularly beneficial for citizens who struggle with fingerprint verification.

He stated, “The facial recognition system will support citizens who face difficulties with fingerprint verification.”

Minister Naqvi directed that the entire country must implement facial recognition technology by December 31, 2025, with the Ministry of Interior overseeing the transition. He also ordered all government agencies and related service providers to immediately discontinue separate biometric storage systems.

Expansion of NADRA Services

The meeting also reviewed NADRA’s ongoing expansion to underserved areas. According to Naqvi, NADRA facilities have already been extended to 44 tehsils and union councils, with plans to cover all 31 union councils of Islamabad by June 30, 2025.

He further approved the opening of new regional NADRA offices in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar. This move ensures more citizens can access identity services in their localities.

Additionally, 87 new registration centres and 417 extra counters have been launched across the country, improving nationwide accessibility.

In a significant development, Interior Minister Naqvi laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art, 10-storey NADRA Mega Centre in Sector I-8, Islamabad. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026, further boosting the organization’s capacity.

NADRA’s chairman also highlighted updates to the National Identity Card Rules 2002, which were recently approved by the federal government. These include crucial amendments to children and family registration certificates aimed at preventing fraud and improving legal clarity.

He also noted the growing success of NADRA’s PAK ID mobile app, which has surpassed 7 million downloads. New features such as digital ID issuance, federal arms license renewals, and pensioners’ “Proof of Life” functionalities have been integrated to simplify services for users.

Collaboration to Prevent Fraud

Efforts are underway with the PTA, FIA, State Bank of Pakistan, and SECP. These collaborations aim to combat identity fraud, SIM misuse, and biometric inconsistencies. NADRA’s new identity verification framework also includes facial recognition and iris scanning to strengthen the authentication process.

Speaking at the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi praised NADRA’s performance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ identities. He also called for a comprehensive review of overseas regions and countries where NADRA services are in demand. This will guide future expansions in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.