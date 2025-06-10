Pakistani Government Invests Rs. 1.97B in UK-Based Scholarships
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs. 1.97 billion under the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the “Pak-UK Education Gateway” initiative.
The program, developed through a partnership between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council, is designed to strengthen academic and research ties between universities in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
The “Pak-UK Education Gateway” supports initiatives such as:
- Joint degree programs
- Collaborative research grants
- Faculty development
- Higher education policy reforms
These efforts are part of a broader strategy to bring Pakistan’s higher education system closer to international standards.
This funding news comes just a day before the official Federal Budget 2025-26 is due to be presented. It reflects the government’s commitment to expanding learning opportunities and supporting students seeking access to quality education abroad.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Govt Allocates Rs. 61.1B to HEC for 159 University Projects
The Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 61.12 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the fiscal year 2024-25. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25,.
Punjab Education Department Announces E‑Transfer Schedule for Teachers
LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has released the official timetable for its upcoming e‑transfer round, designed to process postings for teachers awaiting placements,.
Govt Allocates Over Rs. 9 Billion to Establish Five New Universities Across Pakistan
The federal government has announced plans to establish five new public‑sector universities across the country, allocating a total of over Rs. 9 billion in the forthcoming 2025‑26.
UK Becomes First to Add AI as Official School Subject
The UK’s Learning Resource Network (LRN) has officially introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject at the international GCSE and A-Level stages, becoming the first.
Punjab Class 9 Registration Extended Without Late Fee
LAHORE: The last date for class 9 registration in Punjab has been extended by all educational boards, including Lahore, offering relief to students who missed.