By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Allocates Rs 1 97b For Uk Scholarships Via Pak Uk Gateway

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs. 1.97 billion under the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the “Pak-UK Education Gateway” initiative.



The program, developed through a partnership between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council, is designed to strengthen academic and research ties between universities in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The “Pak-UK Education Gateway” supports initiatives such as:

  • Joint degree programs
  • Collaborative research grants
  • Faculty development
  • Higher education policy reforms

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to bring Pakistan’s higher education system closer to international standards.



This funding news comes just a day before the official Federal Budget 2025-26 is due to be presented. It reflects the government’s commitment to expanding learning opportunities and supporting students seeking access to quality education abroad.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

