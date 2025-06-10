ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs. 1.97 billion under the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the “Pak-UK Education Gateway” initiative.







The program, developed through a partnership between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council, is designed to strengthen academic and research ties between universities in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The “Pak-UK Education Gateway” supports initiatives such as:

Joint degree programs

Collaborative research grants

Faculty development

Higher education policy reforms

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to bring Pakistan’s higher education system closer to international standards.







This funding news comes just a day before the official Federal Budget 2025-26 is due to be presented. It reflects the government’s commitment to expanding learning opportunities and supporting students seeking access to quality education abroad.