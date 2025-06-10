By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Allocates Rs 61 1b To Hec For 159 University Projects

The Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 61.12 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the fiscal year 2024-25.



According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, this entire amount has been authorized for use, highlighting the administration’s full financial backing for academic development.

The allocated funds will be directed towards the implementation of 159 development projects spread across HEC and public sector universities. These include 138 ongoing projects and 21 new initiatives, focused on improving research capacity, upgrading infrastructure, and expanding technological access.

As of April 2025, Rs. 32.6 billion had already been released to support these efforts. The government expects 26 projects to be completed within the current fiscal year, and funding for 18 of them has already been finalized.



Spotlight on the PM’s Laptop Scheme

Among the initiatives, the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme continues to receive substantial support. Out of the total allocation, Rs. 12 billion was initially set aside for the scheme, which aims to improve digital access and foster learning opportunities for students across the country.

Currently, Rs. 9 billion remains reserved for this program, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on equipping youth with digital tools essential for modern education.

The government has fully committed funds to the HEC. This shows a clear focus on improving higher education and digital access in Pakistan. The funding covers both new and ongoing projects. It also continues support for the laptop distribution scheme. FY2024- 25 could be a key year for progress in the education sector.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

