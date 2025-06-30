The federal government has launched an ambitious plan to provide IT certifications in Pakistan, aiming to equip 500,000 young people with critical tech skills this year. At the same time, it will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) education at the primary school level to prepare students for a digital future.

During a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday, Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja revealed that top global tech giants, including Google and Microsoft, are rolling out certification programs in Pakistan. This collaboration is designed to narrow the growing skills gap and create more opportunities for young professionals.

She also shared that a special committee, formed by the Prime Minister, is currently reviewing the curriculum to integrate IT education directly into schools. By doing so, the government hopes to give children a head start in building future-ready capabilities.

Universities Face Pressure on Employability

However, Shaza Fatima stressed that accountability must extend beyond new certifications. She suggested that universities producing IT graduates who struggle to find jobs should face consequences. Specifically, she recommended that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consider cutting funds to institutions that fail to meet employment benchmarks.

In addition to rolling out IT certifications in Pakistan, the minister highlighted plans to weave AI education into early schooling. This initiative is expected to nurture analytical thinking and technical proficiency from a young age.

Meanwhile, the committee examined the hiring process for the post of Director General of International Coordination. Addressing concerns raised by Senator Manzoor Kakar about limited space for emerging talent, Shaza Fatima explained that the position is aimed at mid-to-senior level professionals. She also noted that while the current official was reappointed, the role was re-advertised to keep the process transparent, drawing over 1,400 applicants.