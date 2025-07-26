Govt Completes Cybersecurity Audit Of 15 Federal Ministries In Pakistan

The Pakistan government has successfully wrapped up a comprehensive cybersecurity audit of 15 federal ministries, divisions, and attached departments as part of the Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan (Phase‑I) program. Conducted under the oversight of the Ministry of Information Technology, this milestone marks a major stride toward strengthening national digital resilience.

With PKR 1,076.17 million of the allocated PKR 1,798.864 million utilized so far, the project aims to protect crucial infrastructure and safeguard government networks from escalating cyber threats.

Cybersecurity Audit Impact

The audit revealed more than 800 cyberattack incidents were handled efficiently by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCERT). Under the program, the government issued 60 cybersecurity advisories to public and private organizations. They also launched 15 policy guidelines and signed 20 MoUs with universities, think tanks, and cybersecurity firms.

Training programs and capacity-building to strengthen cybersecurity readiness across institutions is massively important. Officials held 56 institutional training sessions, 15 workshops and bootcamps, and planned additional technical education sessions.

Investments and Infrastructure Enhancements Ahead

To sustain momentum in FY 2025–26, the government secured an additional PKR 250 million for expanding technical infrastructure. Funds will support a national Security Operations Centre, forensic facilities, and screening labs.

These investments align with broader goals to modernize digital infrastructure, enforce compliance frameworks, and boost proactive cyber defense across government.