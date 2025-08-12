By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore

The Lahore district administration has declared Friday, August 15, a public holiday for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). A formal notification confirmed the closure of all government offices, educational institutions, and public departments in Lahore on August 15. The Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, also known as Data Sahib, draws pilgrims from across Pakistan every year. This follows Independence Day on August 14, giving Lahore residents two consecutive days off.

This announcement aligns with similar decisions in other regions. Last week, the Sindh Education Department declared August 15 a holiday for public and private educational institutions. This was in observance of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), a day marked with mourning by millions worldwide.

In addition, the Islamabad district administration announced August 13 as a local holiday. The holiday applies within the federal capital’s revenue limits, according to ICT District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

