The government has started the process for appointing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), a statutory organization under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). The age limit for the candidates has been set to be not more than 62 years on the date of appointment. The Chief Executive Officer shall be appointed by the Federal Government, on the recommendation of the NITB Board, for a term of three (03) years, extendable for a similar term of terms.

The government has set a qualification criteria of a minimum of 18 years of education in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) from an HEC-recognized institution/university. However, it stated that foreign degrees will be given preference.

Candidates must have at least 10 years of progressive professional experience overseeing large-scale ICT development initiatives, including a minimum of 2 years focused on ICT policy formulation. A comprehensive understanding of government processes and proven integrity and leadership. With a track record of successfully managing ICT organizations/departments/wings in either the public or private sector, they are also listed among the required expertise.

JOB DESCRIPTION / SCOPE OF WORK

• Exercising administrative control over the day-to-day operations of the Board.

• Leading the execution of decisions and directives of the Governing Board.

• Managing the organizational structure to achieve NITB’s strategic objectives.

• Providing visionary leadership for digital innovation, ICT infrastructure, and e-governance initiatives.

• Developing and executing ICT strategies, policies, and frameworks for federal digitization programs.

• Overseeing ICT project planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation using industry-standard tools and methodologies.

• Engaging with public and private sector stakeholders, including international and local enterprises.

• Identifying and integrating emerging technologies to enhance digital service delivery.

• Ensuring adherence to technology standards, best practices, and data protection protocols.

• Leading high-impact, cross-functional teams and fostering a culture of innovation.

• Representing at national and international forums.

• Evaluating and recommending technological solutions for government needs.

• Providing performance feedback and aligning teams with national digital goals.

• Delivering measurable results under challenging conditions.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

In-depth knowledge of ICT ecosystems, government digital transformation frameworks, policy formulation, public sector processes, and technology governance. Candidates must demonstrate a proven track record in designing and implementing ICT policies. Along with hands-on experience in institutional transformation through technology. Preference will be given to individuals who have successfully evaluated and deployed innovative, cutting-edge solutions that drive sustainable digital progress within the public sector.

The Federal Government has assigned the acting charge of CEO of NITB to Faisal Iqbal Ratyal. Director General (Telecom) at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for three months. The decision was made in line with the resolution passed by the NITB Board of Directors during its 9th meeting held on May 6, 2025. The appointment has been made under the National Information Technology Board (Appointment, Powers, and Functions of Chief Executive Officer) Regulations, 2025, and takes immediate effect.

Ratyal is receiving an additional allowance equivalent to 20 percent of his current gross salary during his tenure as acting CEO.

The position became vacant following the expiration of the tenure of former CEO Babar Majeed Bhatti.