By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 37 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Keeps Small Car Tax Unchanged Eyes Carbon Levy Instead

The federal government has decided not to increase the sales tax on motorcars with engine capacities of up to 850cc.



Sources confirmed that earlier instructions to raise the tax from 10–12.5% to 15–18% have been officially rejected during the final rounds of budget preparation.

This means that the existing concessionary tax regime on small cars will stay intact, at least for now.

It’s likely that entry number 72 of the Eighth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, will remain untouched. This entry enables lower sales tax rates for locally manufactured or assembled cars under 850cc. It provides some stability for both manufacturers and budget-conscious consumers.



While the sales tax hike was rejected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pushing for a carbon levy in the upcoming budget. This proposed levy would apply to petrol, diesel, and vehicles with internal combustion engines over 850cc.

According to the IMF, the move could help Pakistan generate at least Rs. 25 billion annually in revenue. Discussions on this matter are ongoing, and a final decision is expected by Monday or Tuesday next week.

Federal government, IMF, small car sales tax
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Meta Tracked Android Users Even In Incognito Mode

Meta Tracked Android Users, Even in Incognito Mode

Whatsapp Beta Adds One Tap Media Sharing To Meta Ai

WhatsApp Beta Adds One-Tap Media Sharing to Meta AI

Pakistan Security Standard Pss Launch For Cryptographic And It Security Devices

Pakistan Crypto Council Convenes High-Level Meeting on Digital Asset Legality

Pta Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Sale Of Cloned Mobile Devices

PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Sale of Cloned Mobile Devices

Whatsapp Is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

WhatsApp is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments ( Only 94k per month)

This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515x Better At Virus Detection

This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515X Better At Virus Detection

Pm Appoints Key Officials For It And Cybersecurity Projects

PM Appoints Key Officials for IT and Cybersecurity Projects

Pm Shehbaz Extends Tenure Of Cybersecurity Project Director

PM Shehbaz Extends Tenure of Cybersecurity Project Director

Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

“Operation Grey” Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers in Pakistan

Apple Loses Legal Battle Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Apple Loses Legal Battle: Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Call Of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Call of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Intel Nova Lake Cpus Get Major Gpu Overhaul With Xe3 And Xe4

Intel Nova Lake CPUs Get Major GPU Overhaul with Xe3 and Xe4