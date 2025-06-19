Govt Of Punjab Introduces Special Number Plates For EV’s
The Government of Punjab has introduced a new number plate policy for electric vehicles (EVs) to promote eco-friendly transportation.
All EV owners are now required to display special green-colored number plates on their vehicles. These will replace the standard number plates.
The green plates will visibly distinguish electric vehicles from conventional fuel-based vehicles. This policy supports the government’s initiative to encourage environmentally friendly transportation choices.
To further incentivize the use of electric vehicles, the government is offering a 95% discount on both registration and token tax for EV owners. This discount will continue into the next financial year.
