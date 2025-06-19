By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 13 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Of Punjab Introduces Special Number Plates For Evs

The Government of Punjab has introduced a new number plate policy for electric vehicles (EVs) to promote eco-friendly transportation.



All EV owners are now required to display special green-colored number plates on their vehicles. These will replace the standard number plates.

The green plates will visibly distinguish electric vehicles from conventional fuel-based vehicles. This policy supports the government’s initiative to encourage environmentally friendly transportation choices.

To further incentivize the use of electric vehicles, the government is offering a 95% discount on both registration and token tax for EV owners. This discount will continue into the next financial year.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

