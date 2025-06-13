By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Seeks 2b Loan To Boost Reserves To 14b

In a recent briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed that the government is working to secure a $2 billion commercial loan to raise Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion by the end of June. Currently, reserves are between $11 and $ 12 billion.



The Finance Minister also expressed optimism regarding monetary policy, saying he expects the policy rate to fall into single digits by the end of this calendar year.

As part of the upcoming budget, the government has proposed a special relief allowance of 50% for armed forces officers and 20% for JCOs and soldiers, signaling increased support for defense personnel.

The government is aiming to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.9% of GDP, or Rs. 5,037 billion, down from 5.9% in the current year. A primary surplus target of 2.4% of GDP has been set.



The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been given a tax collection target of Rs. 14,131 billion, which represents a 19% increase from the revised estimate of Rs. 11,900 billion for the current year. Non-tax revenues are expected to reach Rs. 5,147 billion, compared to Rs. 4,845 billion this year.

Lower Deficit Financing Planned

The financing of the federal deficit for FY 2025–26 is budgeted at Rs. 6,501 billion, significantly down from Rs. 8,500 billion this fiscal year. Net external financing is projected at Rs. 106 billion, while domestic financing is expected to decline from Rs. 7,804 billion to Rs. 6,308 billion.

Aurangzeb clarified that the budget includes only Rs. 312 billion in new taxes and rejected claims of a mini-budget.

He also stated, “a proposed tax on fertilisers and pesticides was dropped after negotiations with the IMF on the prime minister’s direction.”

Committee members voiced concerns over Rs. 550 billion in petroleum smuggling, which leads to an estimated Rs. 145 billion loss in petroleum levy. In response, the committee chair directed the Finance Ministry to provide a comprehensive report on structural and tariff reforms.

Budget 2025, FBR, FBR tax, IMF, National Assembly
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan To Add 2633 Mw Via Solar Net Metering In Fy 2025 26

Pakistan to Add 2,633 MW via Solar Net Metering in FY 2025–26

Pia Diverts Flights Over Gulf Due To Iran Restrictions

PIA Diverts Flights Over Gulf Due to Iran Restrictions

Sam Altman Reveals Energy Usage Of Chatgpt

Sam Altman reveals energy usage of Chatgpt

Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Major Apps Worldwide

Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Major Apps Worldwide

Instagram Adds Grid Control Quiet Posts In Major Update

Instagram Adds Grid Control, Quiet Posts in Major Update

Samsung Galaxy A56 Receives June 2025 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy A56 Receives June 2025 Security Update

National Open Data Portal Launched At Pakistan Open Data Conference 2025

National Open Data Portal Launched At Pakistan Open Data Conference 2025

Zong Customers Received Funds Back From The Operator

EXCLUSIVE: Zong Begins Rs 2 Billion Customer Refunds Following IHC Court Order

Jazz Hit With Rs 22 Billion Fine In Historic Court Ruling Ihc Sides With Fbr

Jazz Hit with Rs. 22 Billion Fine in Historic Court Ruling, IHC sides with FBR

Meta And Tiktok Challenging Eu Over Supervisory Fee

Meta And TikTok Enters Legal battle with EU Over Supervisory Fee

Caie Paper Leak Inquiry Report To Be Shared With The National Assemblys Subcommittee

CAIE Paper Leak Inquiry Report To Be Shared With the National Assembly’s Subcommittee

35000 Government School Headmasters To Be Appointed In Punjab

Punjab to Appoint 35,000 New Headmasters ( With Monthly Bonus)

India Gets Suzuki Electric Alto Is Pakistan Next In Line

India Gets Suzuki Electric Alto — Is Pakistan Next in Line?