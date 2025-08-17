By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Sets Bold Targets To Promote Cashless Economy By 2026

The government has unveiled new national targets under the Prime Minister’s Cashless Economy initiative, tasking the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with accelerating the shift toward digital transactions and fintech adoption across the country.

The plan aims to increase the number of active digital merchants to 2 million by the close of 2025-26. Another key goal is to expand mobile and internet banking users from 95 million at present to 120 million within a year. Annual digital payment transactions are also projected to double, reaching 15 billion.

Finance ministry officials revealed that the government is also working to ensure that 100 percent of overseas remittances are routed through bank accounts or mobile wallets, compared to 80 percent currently. The move is intended to eliminate cash payouts while strengthening transparency in remittance inflows.

Following the directives of the specialized committee led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the SBP will be central in broadening mobile banking services and driving the country closer to a fully cashless economy.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Cm Internship Program Opens For Veterinary Graduates
Punjab CM Internship Program Opens for Veterinary Graduates
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute
Digital Media Bill 2025 Suggests Fines up to Rs100 Million for Obscene Content
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum In Push For Cashless Economy
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum in Push for Cashless Economy
Ducky Bhai Promises Refunds Amid Heavy Criticism Over Online Course
Popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai Detained at Lahore Airport by LEAs, Sources Say
Ministry Demands Swift Raast Qr Code Implementation For Utility Bills
Ministry Demands Swift Raast QR Code Implementation for Utility Bills
Jazz Zong Ufone Unite To Support Flood Hit Communities In Kp Ajk
Jazz, Zong & Ufone Unite to Support Flood-Hit Communities in KP & AJK
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Anthropics Claude Ai Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Anthropic’s Claude AI Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Onic Celebrates Two Years Of Redefining Pakistans Digital Telecom Experience
Onic Celebrates Two Years of Redefining Pakistan’s Digital Telecom Experience
Openai Leak Reveals Chatgpt Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
OpenAI Leak Reveals ChatGPT Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
Meta Engineers Divide Ai Lab Yet Again To Chase Superintelligence
Meta Engineers Divide AI Lab Yet Again to Chase Superintelligence
Pakistans Forex Reserves Rise To 19 5 Billion Sbp Reports 11 Million Boost
Pakistan’s Forex Reserves Rise to $19.5 Billion, SBP Reports $11 Million Boost
Bitcoin Gears Up For A Breakout As Bullish Momentum Builds
Bitcoin Gears Up for a Triangle Pattern as Bullish Momentum Builds