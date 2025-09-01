By Manik Aftab ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
No Public Holidays In Punjab Schools On May 28

The Education Department has announced revised school timings in Punjab for all government schools barring flood-hit areas, effective from today (Monday) until October 15, 2025.

The updated schedule applies across single-shift, double-shift, and afternoon schools. Teachers have also been allotted extra time for lesson planning, training, and co-curricular activities.

Revised School Timings in Punjab

School Type Days Timings
Single Shift Mon–Thu 7:30 am – 1:00 pm
Friday 7:30 am – 11:30 am
Double Shift / Afternoon (Morning Shift) Mon–Thu 7:30 am – 1:00 pm
Friday 7:30 am – 11:30 am
Double Shift / Afternoon (Evening Shift) Mon–Thu 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Friday 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The School Education Department has directed all District Education Authorities to strictly implement the new school timings in Punjab. Officials warned that negligence will be dealt with under the law.

A relaxation of 15 minutes for both opening and closing has been permitted for girls’ schools.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Cuts Rs2.6 Trillion in Public Debt Before Maturity
Narowal Petrol Pump Owner Announces Special Ramadan Discount
Fuel Prices Announced For Next Fortnight, From September 1
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races To Launch First Product
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races to Launch First Product
Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports
Floods Force School Closures in Punjab as Govt Extends Vacations
Pakistan Eyes China For Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Pakistan Eyes China for Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
FBR Revenue Shortfall Hits Rs42bn in First Two Months of FY26
Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs
Punjab University Declares ‘Zero Week’ as Floods Disrupt Routine
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Govt Announces EOBI Pension Increase for 500,000 Pensioners
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Flood Relief Measures Announced for Punjab Residents
President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025
President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025
Kia Sportage L Hev Booking In Pakistan Temporarily Suspended Heres Why
Kia Sportage 2025 Available From Rs. 106,860 Monthly
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26
One-Day Motorcycle License Service Extended in Punjab
Psca Installs Panic Buttons In Womens Colleges For Student Safety
KP Launches Pink Button for Women’s Safety in Peshawar