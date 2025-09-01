Govt Sets New School Timings in Punjab
The Education Department has announced revised school timings in Punjab for all government schools barring flood-hit areas, effective from today (Monday) until October 15, 2025.
The updated schedule applies across single-shift, double-shift, and afternoon schools. Teachers have also been allotted extra time for lesson planning, training, and co-curricular activities.
Revised School Timings in Punjab
|School Type
|Days
|Timings
|Single Shift
|Mon–Thu
|7:30 am – 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am – 11:30 am
|Double Shift / Afternoon (Morning Shift)
|Mon–Thu
|7:30 am – 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am – 11:30 am
|Double Shift / Afternoon (Evening Shift)
|Mon–Thu
|2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
The School Education Department has directed all District Education Authorities to strictly implement the new school timings in Punjab. Officials warned that negligence will be dealt with under the law.
A relaxation of 15 minutes for both opening and closing has been permitted for girls’ schools.