The Education Department has announced revised school timings in Punjab for all government schools barring flood-hit areas, effective from today (Monday) until October 15, 2025.

The updated schedule applies across single-shift, double-shift, and afternoon schools. Teachers have also been allotted extra time for lesson planning, training, and co-curricular activities.

Revised School Timings in Punjab

School Type Days Timings Single Shift Mon–Thu 7:30 am – 1:00 pm Friday 7:30 am – 11:30 am Double Shift / Afternoon (Morning Shift) Mon–Thu 7:30 am – 1:00 pm Friday 7:30 am – 11:30 am Double Shift / Afternoon (Evening Shift) Mon–Thu 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Friday 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The School Education Department has directed all District Education Authorities to strictly implement the new school timings in Punjab. Officials warned that negligence will be dealt with under the law.

A relaxation of 15 minutes for both opening and closing has been permitted for girls’ schools.