Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports

Amid ongoing flooding and heavy rainfall, the provincial government has announced extended vacations and school closures in Punjab to protect students and staff. Several districts remain affected as authorities monitor the worsening situation.

As of August 31, 2025, the following districts have reported school closures in Punjab due to the flood emergency: Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Pasrur, Faisalabad (Tandlianwala tehsil), Kasur (Pattoki), and Jhang. Officials stated that the measure was necessary to minimize risks posed by rising floodwaters.

In addition, some reports indicate that schools in Lahore were placed on high alert as water levels continued to rise. Authorities further confirmed that educational institutions in Sialkot will remain shut until September 5.

Punjab University Halts Academic Activities

The University of the Punjab has declared a ‘Zero Week’ in the first week of September, suspending academic activities as floods and extreme weather conditions continue to disrupt life across the country.

According to a notification from the university registrar, classes and examinations will remain suspended between September 1 and 7, 2025. The decision was made to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff during the ongoing weather emergency.

During the Zero Week, departments will concentrate on admission formalities, orientation programs, and hostel allotments. Faculty members and administrative staff are also expected to hold introductory and meet-and-greet sessions to ease students’ return to campus.

The provincial government emphasized that the decision to extend vacations was aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and school staff in the flood-affected areas. With relief efforts ongoing, authorities are expected to review the situation in the coming days before announcing the reopening schedule.

