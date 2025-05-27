Govt to Establish Sugar Sector Data Monitoring System

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and decision-making, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has announced plans to implement a sugar sector data monitoring system across Pakistan.







The decision to introduce the sugar sector data monitoring system was made during a meeting held on Monday to assess the country’s current sugar stock situation. According to a press release issued by the ministry, the new mechanism will help track sugarcane production and yield with greater accuracy nationwide.

Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the value of dependable, real-time data for managing the sugar industry. “From now on, sugar import and export decisions will rely on data collected through this monitoring system. It will bring stability to domestic markets while protecting both farmers and consumers,” he stated.

Rana Tanveer also instructed all relevant departments to work collaboratively to finalize and roll out the sugar sector data monitoring system promptly. He emphasized the need for uniform practices, transparency, and accountability in sugar sector operations.







The government has set a production target of 80.3 million tons of sugarcane, to be cultivated over 1.1 million hectares during the upcoming kharif season, reinforcing the urgency and importance of real-time data monitoring in the sector.