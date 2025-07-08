Govt To Shut Down 27 Famous Youtube Channels After Court Order

By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
YouTube channels in Pakistan that have millions of subscribers are facing major restrictions as a court in Islamabad approved the blocking of 27 channels on July 8, 2025. Following a request from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, which accused the mentioned platforms of spreading misleading and fake content targeting state institutions, the action was taken.

The request claimed that these networks were spreading harmful and inaccurate information. It was claimed that the material was stoking public panic, spreading fear, and igniting animosity toward government agencies and representatives. The FIA further asserted that the alleged platforms had infringed upon state officials’ privacy and fueled social unrest.

The Cyber Crime Wing sought permission under Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Sub-Inspector M. Waseem Khan from the Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Islamabad submitted the formal request. The FIA also asked the court to authorize contact with Google LLC, the parent company of YouTube, for channel removal.

Here is the list of YouTube channels mentioned in the court order:

  1. Haider Mehdi
  2. Siddique Jan
  3. Sabee Kazmi
  4. Orya Maqbool Jan
  5. Arzoo Kazmi
  6. Rana Uzair Speaks
  7. Sajid Gondal
  8. Habib Akram
  9. Matiullah Jan MJTV
  10. Asad Toor
  11. Imran Riaz Khan
  12. Naya Pakistan
  13. Sabir Shakir
  14. Imran Khan
  15. Aftab Iqbal
  16. Reel Entertainment TV
  17. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
  18. Daily Qudrat
  19. Qadir Qadri
  20. Charsadda Journalist
  21. Naila Pakistani Reaction
  22. Wajahat Saeed Khan
  23. Ahmad Noorani
  24. Nazar Chohan
  25. Moeed Pirzada
  26. Makhdoom Shahab ud Din
  27. Shayan Ali

YouTube Responds

Additionally, it has been confirmed that YouTube has started issuing warning emails to the owners of these channels. The action signals a coordinated effort to regulate online content and uphold digital responsibility within Pakistan.

