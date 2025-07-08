Govt To Shut Down 27 Famous Youtube Channels After Court Order

YouTube channels in Pakistan that have millions of subscribers are facing major restrictions as a court in Islamabad approved the blocking of 27 channels on July 8, 2025. Following a request from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, which accused the mentioned platforms of spreading misleading and fake content targeting state institutions, the action was taken.

The request claimed that these networks were spreading harmful and inaccurate information. It was claimed that the material was stoking public panic, spreading fear, and igniting animosity toward government agencies and representatives. The FIA further asserted that the alleged platforms had infringed upon state officials’ privacy and fueled social unrest.

The Cyber Crime Wing sought permission under Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Sub-Inspector M. Waseem Khan from the Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Islamabad submitted the formal request. The FIA also asked the court to authorize contact with Google LLC, the parent company of YouTube, for channel removal.

Here is the list of YouTube channels mentioned in the court order:

Haider Mehdi Siddique Jan Sabee Kazmi Orya Maqbool Jan Arzoo Kazmi Rana Uzair Speaks Sajid Gondal Habib Akram Matiullah Jan MJTV Asad Toor Imran Riaz Khan Naya Pakistan Sabir Shakir Imran Khan Aftab Iqbal Reel Entertainment TV Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Daily Qudrat Qadir Qadri Charsadda Journalist Naila Pakistani Reaction Wajahat Saeed Khan Ahmad Noorani Nazar Chohan Moeed Pirzada Makhdoom Shahab ud Din Shayan Ali

YouTube Responds

Additionally, it has been confirmed that YouTube has started issuing warning emails to the owners of these channels. The action signals a coordinated effort to regulate online content and uphold digital responsibility within Pakistan.