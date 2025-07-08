The YouTube channel of journalist Ahmad Noorani has been blocked in Pakistan, and his channel was the first to be blocked after the ruling. The move follows a court-approved request submitted by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, targeting 27 Pakistani YouTube channels. [Read More].

Ahmad Noorani is a Pakistani-born journalist currently based in the United States. Noorani actively runs his digital media channel, known for its investigative content and large viewer base.

Other 26 have reportedly received emails regarding government action from Google, as of yet, other channels remain functional and Ahmed Noorani’s channel is not available for Pakistani viewers.

Noorani worked for over 12 years with the investigative unit of The News International in Islamabad. His journalistic work earned both praise and controversy in Pakistan, especially due to his focus on political and institutional matters.

His YouTube channel, operated from outside Pakistan, gained immense popularity among Pakistani viewers and political followers. However, it has now been taken down following court-approved action requested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Ahmad Noorani’s channel was among those listed in the FIA’s submission. According to the FIA, these channels were spreading false and harmful information against state institutions and public officials.