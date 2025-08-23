Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has stressed that the country must embrace blockchain and digital assets to shape its future economy. He noted that millions of Pakistanis, particularly youth, are already engaged in digital asset activities.

According to him, this growing trend must be structured through innovation, regulation, and collaboration. He emphasized that blockchain can deliver financial inclusion, transparency, and efficiency while driving innovation across key sectors. To achieve this, he urged a joint effort by government, academia, and the private sector to build Pakistan’s digital future.

The minister was speaking at the Leadership Summit on Blockchain and Digital Assets: Technology and Innovation, held in Islamabad. Organized with LUMS, the event brought together policymakers, experts, and industry leaders to debate the role of blockchain, Web 3.0, and emerging technologies in Pakistan’s new economy.

In his keynote, the finance minister underlined the urgency of aligning with the global digital shift. He said Pakistan has achieved initial macroeconomic stability, but the next challenge is transforming its economy with advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web 3.0.

Cabinet Endorses Summary for PVARA

Aurangzeb revealed that nearly 20 to 25 million Pakistanis, mostly youth, are already part of blockchain and digital asset markets. “This scale of participation cannot be ignored,” he stressed, urging structured policies, education, and acknowledgment of this digital wave.

He explained that blockchain adoption in Pakistan is driven by three factors: financial inclusion, transparency, and speed. Faster and cheaper transactions, he noted, could boost banking, freelancing, IT, agriculture, and energy. He cited blockchain-based e-KYC systems as a strong example, which help banks cut duplication and speed up compliance processes.

The Finance Minister also focused on the regulatory side. He warned that ignoring digital assets could lead to risks in KYC, AML, and FATF compliance. To counter this, he highlighted the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), which will hold its first meeting next week.

Aurangzeb further said Pakistan must study successful global models, particularly from Dubai, Singapore, and the EU, while protecting its national priorities. He acknowledged the role of global experts in helping Pakistan accelerate its policy and regulatory frameworks.

He reaffirmed that the government will create an enabling environment, but the private sector must lead innovation, with academia providing talent and research. “This trilateral partnership is vital to scaling our journey into the new economy,” he remarked.

The minister concluded by praising Pakistan’s youth as the engine of this transition. “We must channel their energy through education and regulation and integrate it into a system that secures both innovation and national interests. This is not just about catching up; it is about claiming Pakistan’s place in the new digital economy,” he said.