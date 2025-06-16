Hackers Exploit Google Com To Spread Stealthy Malware

Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a new type of cyberattack. Hackers are using Google.com, a trusted domain, to spread malware. This method is hard to detect. It puts many users at serious risk.







How the Attack Works?

The scheme begins with compromised e-commerce websites, especially those operating on the Magento platform. A hidden script embedded in these sites silently redirects to what appears to be a legitimate Google OAuth link:

“https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/revoke”

While this URL is normally used for Google’s authentication system, the attackers have manipulated the callback parameter within it. This is where the malware hides.

The parameter executes base64-encoded JavaScript using the eval() function. It is a classic obfuscation tactic that masks the script’s true intent. This method evades many traditional antivirus tools and static scanning systems.







Why is this attack so dangerous?

What makes this attack particularly threatening is its use of the “Google.com” domain. Most security tools and browsers trust it implicitly. That means:

Firewalls, DNS filters, and antivirus programs don’t flag the link.

Users are less likely to question the URL, assuming it’s safe.

The script is also conditionally triggered. It activates only if:

The user’s browser behavior matches that of a real person (not a bot or scanner).

The URL contains keywords like “checkout”, indicating a purchase or payment process.

When these conditions are met, a WebSocket connection is opened to a malicious server, which then sends harmful code that runs in the user’s browser in real-time, giving hackers the ability to control sessions remotely.

Why is it hard to detect?

Even advanced endpoint protection systems may fail to catch this attack because:

The code is heavily disguised.

It’s delivered via a legitimate Google domain.

It’s executed dynamically, bypassing static analysis tools.

Unless a security system specifically monitors JavaScript behavior in the browser, this kind of attack can slip through unnoticed.

What can you do to stay protected?

While this is a highly targeted and advanced campaign, users can reduce their risk by following these safety measures:

Limit third-party scripts: Use browser tools like NoScript or uBlock Origin to block unknown scripts.

Use browser tools like NoScript or uBlock Origin to block unknown scripts. Separate sensitive tasks: Use different browsers or profiles for financial transactions and everyday browsing.

Use different browsers or profiles for financial transactions and everyday browsing. Keep everything updated: Regularly update browsers, extensions, as well as security software.

Regularly update browsers, extensions, as well as security software. Be cautious: Watch for odd behavior on checkout pages or login screens.

Watch for odd behavior on checkout pages or login screens. Use behavior-based security tools: These can spot unusual browser activity better than traditional antivirus software.

This campaign serves as a stark reminder: even “trusted domains” like Google.com can be abused in complex cyberattacks. Staying informed and applying layered security practices is your best defense in today’s evolving digital landscape.