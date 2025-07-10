By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Hafeez Center

During today’s heavy rainfall, a massive fire broke out at the Hafeez Center in Lahore. One of the busiest electronics markets in Pakistan is housed in the structure. Visuals circulating from surrounding areas show heavy black smoke erupting from the multi-story building in Gulberg. Videos posted on social media captured tumultuous scenes as store owners fled the structure. Before the fire reached their stores, many tried to save items.

Police and Rescue 1122 responded promptly to put out the fire. However, the firefighting crews were slowed down by floodwater on nearby roads. Shops and hallways were thick with smoke, and several floors were still being damaged by the fire. The cause is currently unknown, according to officials, but investigations should start shortly.

According to preliminary indications, mobile shops and electronics may have suffered significant damage. It’s yet unknown how much damage has been done. Because many stores have costly inventory and equipment, traders are afraid of suffering significant losses. So far, no casualties have been recorded.

This is not the first fire at Hafeez Center. More than 400 stores were damaged in a significant fire in October 2020. The projected losses ranged from Rs 2.5 billion to Rs 3 billion. Over 14 hours passed during the fire. To manage it, Navy teams, fire brigades, and Rangers were required. Later, because of safety violations and structural weaknesses, the building was sealed.

First-floor stores were impacted by another fire in 2010. The fire was sparked by gasoline cans and a short circuit. Five stores were damaged in the incident, raising early concerns about poor safety systems.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

CDA

CDA Auction for 46 Commercial Plots and Shops in Islamabad

Apples Foldable Iphone Display Production Kicks Off Rumors Say

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Display Production Kicks Off, Rumors Say

Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational

PTA Registers 8 Local VPN Services, 4 Now Operational

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Googles Circle To Search Tool

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Google’s Circle to Search Tool

Sngpl Issues Rs12 Million Gas Bill To Rawalpindi Citizen

SNGPL sends A Shocking Rs12 Million Gas Bill to Rawalpindi Citizen

Uncharted Fans Lose It Over Leak Hinting At A Secret Game Underway

“Uncharted” Fans Lose It Over Leak, Hinting at a Secret Game Underway

Apple

Apple Trade-In Program Now Accepts These 3 Android Devices

Honda Hr V Ehev Set To Hit Pakistani Roads Soon

Honda HR-V e:HEV Set to Hit Pakistani Roads Soon

Apple Frosts Liquid Glass In Ios 26 Beta 3 Over Readability Woes

Apple Frosts ‘Liquid Glass’ in iOS 26 Beta 3 Over Readability Woes

Microsofts

Ex-Microsoft Pakistan Head Refutes Government Claims on MS Exit

Ztbl Refutes Media Reports On Alleged Rs 11 Billion Loan Losses

ZTBL Refutes Media Reports on Alleged Rs. 11 Billion Loan Losses

Fm Shaza Fatima Meets Meta Delegation To Discuss Digitalization And Ai Collaboration

FM Shaza Fatima Meets Meta Delegation to Discuss Digitalization and AI Collaboration

Eyes In The Sky Russias Satellite Stunts Escalate Space Rivalry

Russia’s Satellite Stunts Escalate Space Rivalry with USA