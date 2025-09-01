SadaPay, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing digital banks, has quietly begun rolling out ads on its transaction success screens, marking a first for local fintech apps. The change was noticed by users this week, with screenshots circulating on LinkedIn as customers debated whether the new feature enhances or undermines their digital banking experience.

SadaPay later confirmed the rollout, clarifying that the ads are being introduced in a “limited” manner as part of its strategy to fund new features and expand its services.

“We’ve recently introduced limited ads that appear on the transfer success screen. This is part of our approach to continue investing in new features and further enhancing your overall banking experience,” a representative said in response to user feedback.

But the move has divided opinion. While some see it as a creative monetization strategy, others worry about potential risks. Several fintech specialists pointed out that introducing third party ads into a financial app could expand the attack surface for phishing, malvertising, or data leaks. Critics highlighted that global wallet leaders like PayPal, Revolut, Wise, and Apple Pay avoid ads entirely to maintain user trust and compliance.

“Ads in a wallet app may look innovative, but in fintech, security and trust are everything,” one developer commented in a now viral LinkedIn post highlighting the change, warning that post transaction ads risk creating confusion and damaging user confidence.

Others suggested that if SadaPay wanted to promote services, it should focus on native financial products instead of third party campaigns.

The feature also raised questions about user experience. Some customers expressed concern that seeing promotional content immediately after completing a transaction might feel intrusive or even suspicious.

“Even if it is secure, bringing in ads at this point would make users think their information and money are not safe,” a UX designer commented on the discussion thread.

SadaPay, despite its rapid growth, has not been free of controversies this year. In mid-2025, the fintech faced backlash after the State Bank of Pakistan issued warnings to digital banks over compliance lapses, with SadaPay reportedly among those scrutinized for regulatory irregularities.

Earlier, the company also drew criticism when reports surfaced of service outages and delays in international remittances, frustrating users who rely on its platform for daily transactions. These issues, combined with debates around its newly introduced in-app ads, have kept SadaPay at the center of both innovation and controversy in Pakistan’s fintech landscape.