SAZGAR ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED has officially announced the launch and pre-booking of its first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in Pakistan, the HAVAL H6 Hi4 1.5L AT AWD Turbo PHEV. Pre-bookings have started, and the first locally assembled (CKD) unit is scheduled to roll out by August 2025, marking a major milestone in the company’s expansion into the hybrid electric vehicle market.

In compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the PSX Regulations, the company formally shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In addition to the H6 Hi4, the company has revealed plans to introduce two more advanced PHEV models:

TANK-500 Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV (SUV)

CANNON ALPHA Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV (Pickup Truck)

The CKD rollouts of both the TANK-500 and CANNON ALPHA are expected before March 31, 2026.

This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in Pakistan and reflects the company’s commitment to offering eco-friendly mobility solutions under the government’s EV policy.