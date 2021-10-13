News

HBL and NUST enter strategic alliance

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 43 sec read>

HBL and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) entered into a strategic partnership to identify and bridge the gaps between academia and industry. The partnership is in line with the Bank’s commitment to strengthen its connection with its academic partners present in Pakistan and internationally.

The agreement was signed by Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL, and Anwar Fareid, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer – NUST. Senior members from both organizations were also present on the occasion.
Through this alliance, HBL will work closely with NUST to get insights on the cutting-edge technologies in addition to offering students the opportunity to experience real-life industry challenges through structured internships, projects, workshops, and regular interaction with HBL professionals.

The Bank will also mentor NUST students in their entrepreneurship competitions and help in initiating new entrepreneurial ventures focused on diversity and inclusion.

Commenting on the occasion, Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL said, “HBL is committed to working with the academia to keep abreast with the latest research methodologies. This collaboration will enable the Bank to make use of various interventions and work with students from NUST, providing them with innumerable learning opportunities as well as foster their professional development and growth.”

HBL NUST
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

JazzCash and Mastercard Introduce New Solutions to Transform Pakistan’s Digital Payment Ecosystem

in News
Oct 13, 2021  ·  

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower Businesses

in News
Oct 13, 2021  ·  

DeafTawk announces global expansion plans

in News, Startups
Oct 13, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistan lags behind India, Iran in ‘Digital Quality of Life’: DQL Index 2021