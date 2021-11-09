HBL collaborates on Agritech with GROWTECH Services

HBL entered into a strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services, a leading agriculture technology company operative in Pakistan. Through this agreement, GROWTECH Services will provide technological solutions to HBL to tackle the agricultural challenges faced by farmers.

The agreement was signed by Adnan Pasha Siddiqui, HBL Chief of Staff to the President & CEO – HBL and Faisal Bilal, Founder – GROWTECH Services. The ceremony was attended by GROWTECH co-founders Shahnawaz Mahmood and Abdul Rahan Mahmood, along with Sohail Saraj, Head – North Branch Banking – HBL.

GROWTECH is working on a scientific basis with its own team of agronomists to remotely guide farmers with their analysis and recommendations. Through this collaboration, farmers that are working with HBL will have access to state-of-the-art, technology-driven solutions provided by GROWTECH including remote sensing-based services. These will help to solve agricultural land problems, determination of pesticide infestation in affected areas, crop health and nutrition needs. Furthermore, supplemental recommendations will also be made available on an ongoing basis to the HBL pilot farmers via HBL’s Development Finance agronomists to help further optimize crop yield.

GROWTECH has been providing its services to corporates and individual farmers across the country. It has also developed an application by the name of GROWPAK which is providing various functionalities, including a marketplace or eShops for farmers.

The HBL team also visited the assembly line of DIGIT smartphones, partner of GROWTECH and appreciated the efforts to locally assemble affordable smartphones, Pakistan ka Smartphone, for the masses and farmers who can be the potential users of such phones for digital inclusion.

Commenting on the partnership, Adnan Pasha, Chief of Staff to the President & CEO – HBL said,